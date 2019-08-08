|
Donald Lewis Ritchie
Lexington - Donald Lewis Ritchie, 94, of Lexington, passed away at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital on Monday, August 5, 2019. Donald was born on May 30, 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Paul and Margaret (Schafer) Ritchie.
Donald was a 1943 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines, Air Corp during World War II as an aviation electrician. He started his basic training at Parris Island, South Carolina. After basic training, he attended Navy electrician mate school at Newport, Rhode Island, and then attended Navy Aviations electricians mate school in Jacksonville, Florida. Donald was then assigned to a F4U Corsair aircraft training Squadron at Jacksonville, Florida. He married the love of his life, L. Maxine Brickley on November 16, 1946, and together they shared 62 years of marriage. Donald started his career with the Mansfield Telephone Company in February 1947 and retired from Sprint in 1983. Donald served on the Lexington Village Council from 1967-1973, and also served one several of the Mayors committees after retiring from Council. He served on term on the board of the Lexington Union Cemetery, representing the Village Council of Lexington. He was a member of the Lexington Church of the Cross where he served on numerous committees.
Donald enjoyed working around his home and kept a well manicured lawn including his flowers and shrubs. A well organized man, Donald kept pristine records in all aspects of his health and finances. He loved traveling, especially his many trips out west to Denver and California.
Left to cherish Donald's memory are his children, Larry (Linda) Ritchie of Cape Coral, Florida, Diana (Dan) Nottingham of Centennial, Colorado, and Donald (Jane) Ritchie of Aurora, Colorado; his grandchildren, Mark (Cheryl) Ritchie of Tampa, Florida, Christopher (Shyy) Ritchie of Saudia Arabia, Troy Ritchie of Aurora, Colorado, Melony (Stony) Black of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Danielle (Roe) Stewart of Elizabeth, Colorado; his great-grandchildren, Olivia, Oliver, and August Ritchie, Tyler, Tanner and Ryan Black, and Mia and Jordyn Stewart; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, L. Maxine (Brickley) Ritchie; a brother, Dick Ritchie; and a sister, Marge Fry.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Ben Weisbrod will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Lexington Church of the Cross, 236 Otterbein Drive Lexington, Ohio, with an additional hour of visitation from 10:00-11:00 am. Donald will be laid to rest in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lexington Church of the Cross.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019