Donald Moore Sawhill
Kaleva, MI - Donald Moore Sawhill, age 96, of Kaleva, died September 19, 2019 at Green Acres in Manistee, MI. He was born on October 11, 1922 in Mansfield, OH, the son of Earl L. Sawhill and Maude E. (Botdorf) Sawhill.
He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1940 where he was a member of the Mansfield Tyger's state cross country champions as a senior. After graduation he began working for the Pennsylvania Railroad. In 1942 Don joined the United States Navy and served three years in the Asiatic-Pacific theater on USS PCE(R) 852 as the head cook and as a gunman. During World War II he lost his older brother, William Franklin Sawhill who was a member of Torpedo Squadron 8 at the Battle of Midway. He was joined in marriage to Kathryn Margaret (Madle) Sawhill on April 27, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA. They then returned to Mansfield, OH where Don resumed his 40 year career with the railroad as a trainman, conductor and yardmaster. Don was a member of the , AMVETS, and Sons of Herman in Mansfield, Ohio.
Donald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Sawhill) Nemeth of Mansfield; two children, Bill (Vickee) Sawhill of Kaleva and Kathy (David) Harvey of Dayton, OH; five grandchildren, Andrew (April) Sawhill, Patrick (Kathleen) Sawhill, Melissa (Jason) Bray, Alexander Harvey and Christine Harvey (fiancé Corey Smith); great grandchildren, Colin, Cora, Maxwell, Finley and Brooklyn Sawhill and he was awaiting the birth of his sixth great grandchild, Maddison Bray, due to arrive in November. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Madle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; parents, Earl and Maude Sawhill; his in-laws, Charles and Mary Madle. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Franklin Sawhill; sister-in-law, Mary (Madle) Voci; brothers-in-law, Charles Madle and Louis Nemeth; and niece Susan (Nemeth) Wagner.
A memorial service for Donald Sawhill will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield, Ohio, with Rev. Dallas Waggle officiating. Memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to Finn's Fighters at www.finnsfighters.com or for Hospice of Michigan online at www.hom.org. Finn's Fighters is a team that works to raise money for in Finley Sawhill's name. The family has entrusted Wappner Funeral Directors of Mansfield, Ohio with arrangements for the service.
Published in the News Journal on Nov. 3, 2019