Donald N. Lichoff
Willard - Donald N. Lichoff, age 75, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Willard, Ohio on June 22, 1943 to Demen "Jim" and Nancy (Nanoff) Lichoff.
Don was a truck driver for USF Holland Freight Hauler and a member of the American Historical Truck Society. He was a lifetime member of the Eagles in Norwalk and a proud Teamster Steward. Known as "The Other Guy" and "Candyman," Don always had a bag of hard candy to share with others and was constantly in search of the perfect chili dog.
He is survived by three children, Laura Lichoff (Corey B. James) of Natchitoches, LA, Shelly Lichoff of Westerville, OH and Nick Lichoff of Willard; two brothers, John (Dorothy) Lichoff of Norwalk and George Lichoff of Attica; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Judith E. "Judy" (Peters) Lichoff; sister, Nancy Lichoff; and brother, James Lichoff.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio where the funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Janet Wittenmyer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice in Marion, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019