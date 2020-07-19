Donald R. HarruffMansfield - Donald R. Harruff, 82, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital due to complications from a sepsis infection. He and his twin brother were born July 13, 1937 in Marion, Ohio to Cecil and Hazel Harruff. The family moved to Shelby when he was five and he graduated from Shelby High School in 1955. He always remembered fondly his years playing trumpet in the high school band and the wonderful camaraderie with his '55 classmates. In 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Beth Crum, and they have shared 61 wonderful years together.Don started his banking career at Richland Bank in 1956. He retired from CESCU Credit Union in Mount Vernon after a total of 45 years in banking. He served eight years in the United States Air Force Reserves, including one year active duty during the Berlin Crisis.Don enjoyed singing with the Fun Center Chordsmen, playing golf with friends, especially his best buddy, Jake King, breakfast at V&M, old classic westerns on TV and playing bridge with his wife in several groups.Don has been a member of First English Lutheran Church since 1958, where he enjoyed singing in the choir, serving on the church board, ushering, finance committee and being a money counter.Don is survived by his beloved wife, Beth; two children, Brad (Ralynn) Harruff of Louisville, Kentucky and Betsy (Ryan) Cole of Columbus, Ohio; four grandsons, Christopher (Mary) Harruff, Michael (Kendra) Harruff, Zachary Cole and Dylan Cole. He was so proud of showing pictures of his first great grandchildren, twins Bennett and Collins Kate Harruff. He is also survived by his twin brother, Ron (Betty) Harruff of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother-in-law, Jim Crum of Shelby, Ohio; sister-in-law, Joyce Strohminger of Dayton, Ohio; and many very special nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Eugene Shade; a brother-in-law, Ray Strohminger; a sister-in-law, Janice Crum; and a nephew, Mike Strohminger.A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Avenue West from 10:00-11:00 am. The memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Paul L. Larson officiating. His urn will be interred in the Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio 44902.Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Donald R. Harruff.