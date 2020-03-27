|
|
Donald Ryan
Galion - Donald E. "Don" Ryan, 88, of Galion passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Galion Pointe.
He was born September 11, 1931 in Galion and was the son of Frank and Anne B. (Gill) Ryan. On April 12, 1958 he married Carrol E. (Tingley) Ryan and she preceded him in death after 61 years of marriage on May 21, 2019.
Don graduated from Galion High School in 1949. He proudly served his country and retired from the United States Air Force where he worked at the Lahm Airport in Mansfield.
Don was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion for over 50 years and also a member of the Galion Rotary Club, where he helped build ramps for disabled.
He is survived by daughter Cheree Ryan; son Zane Ryan and grandson Aaron Ryan all of Galion.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by three sisters Judy Grogg, Mary Louise Ryan and Betty Jane Ryan.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Galion with Rev. Ash Welch officiating. A memorial service is tentatively being scheduled on September 11, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force.
Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health & Hospice in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Donald Ryan, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020