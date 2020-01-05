|
Donald T. Snyder
Mansfield - Donald T. Snyder, 69, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on June 8, 1950, in Ashland, Ohio to the late Chalmer and Grace (Clark) Snyder.
Donald drove a "big rig" truck for most of his career. He was an avid Sprint Car racing fan and he loved to watch old western movies. Donald had the privilege to provide voicing to narrate a character at the Bible Walk Museum in Mansfield and was a devoted member of Diamond Hill Cathedral. Members of the church knew him as the "Mayor of Cathedral Heights".
Donald is survived by his son, Kevin Snyder of Bellingham, Washington; sister, Janet Gerhart of Galion, Ohio; brother, Donnie Snyder of Phoenix, Arizona; multiple nieces and nephews; and a loving church family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Chalmer and Grace Snyder; brother, Dan Snyder; and two sisters, Roma Them and Shirley Pruner.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Diamond Hill Cathedral Church, 500 Tingley Ave, Mansfield. A service will be held at the church immediately after, beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Published in the News Journal on Jan. 5, 2020