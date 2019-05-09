Services
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestline - Donald W. Grady, 77, of Crestline, passed away on May 6, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, after declining health.

Don was born in Chicago, IL on April 30, 1942 to the late William J. Grady and Doris L. (Maisch) Mateicka. He married Sandra J. (Borys) Grady on June 24, 1967 and she survives him.

Donald owned and operated the Anthony Lee Screen Printing, Inc. in Crestline, where they are celebrating 50 years in the Crestline community. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Kansas, and was part of a Honest John Rocket Unit. He was always a very generous man and full of life. Grady had a great sense of humor being the "Life of the Party" and "Star of the Show". He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, giving his loving support to each of them. Don was a car enthusiast and loved to attend car shows and had a great group of friends that he cruised with. Don enjoyed being outside and coaching Little League. He enjoyed traveling throughout the world with his family; the Upper Peninsula in Michigan being his favorite spot. He loved his hometown of Chicago, cheering on Da' Bears and Da' Bulls. He was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians.

In addition to his wife Sandy, he is survived by his children; Michael and Tammy Grady, Crestline, Lisa and Chuck Clark, Crestline, Magen and Dale Fuller, Crestline; his seven grandchildren; Mikayla Grady, Madelyn Grady, Brenden Grady, Rhianna Clark, Cameron Clark, Kohler Fuller, Lane Fuller, and his brother, Paul "Skip" and Barbara Mateicka, Frankfort, IL; and close friends, Bill and Marge Sherron of Galion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Grady, and his aunt, Shirl Lee Maisch, who helped raise Don; and his best friend, Bob Lackomy.

Friends may call on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, with Deacon William Horning officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lowe-Volk Park in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Donald or to the Grady family may do so by visiting masfh.com

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donald W. Grady.
Published in the News Journal on May 9, 2019
