Donna Brandt Hounshell
Mansfield - Donna Brandt Hounshell passed away on October 31, 2020. Born August 18, 1932, Mansfield, Ohio to William L. & Evelyn (Woods) Brandt.
On April 6, 1958, she married Dale Hounshell (deceased). Donna graduated from Mansfield Sr. High in 1950. She worked at Tappan Company as Executive Secretary and later in life for the US Postal Service.
She is survived by two sons, William (Tricia) Hounshell of Dublin, Ohio and Dale Jr. (Cara) Hounshell of Saint Johns, Florida; three grandsons, Garrett (Megan) Hounshell of Amelia, Ohio, Austin (Kayla) Hounshell of Columbus, Ohio, and Carter (Kelly) Hounshell of Indianapolis, Indiana; three great grandchildren, Graham, Quinn & Reese of Amelia, Ohio; sister, Marilyn Romano of Mansfield, Ohio; brother, Charles (Carole) Brandt of Highland, Michigan; and three nieces, Kathy Stone, Laurie Romano & Beth (Tim) Mulherin all of Mansfield, Ohio.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Joe Romano and nephew-in-law, Eric Stone.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Graveside services will immediately follow at 12:15 p.m. at Mansfield Memorial Park conducted by Pastor Karen Wagenhals. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
