Donna J. Meeting
Mansfield - Donna J. Meeting, age 96, passed away Saturday evening, June 27, 2020, at her home. She was born September 4, 1923, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Earnest and Iva (Zeiters) Kiser.
A long-time member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Donna faithfully read her Bible every day. She lived her life putting God first and enjoyed watching the birds and gardening. In her free time, she could be found knitting or crocheting. She also enjoyed a lively game of Pinochle.
Donna is survived by her son, John A. (Marilyn) Meeting; daughter, Susan (Joe Jones) Wolford; six grandchildren, John G. Meeting, Daniel L. Meeting, Kevin R. Meeting, Sarah Mercer, Julie McGrover and Brian Wolford; four step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn Saxinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Meeting; two brothers; a sister; and a granddaughter, Heather Meeting.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com