Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Hope Community Church
637 N. Market Street
Loudonville, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
New Hope Community Church
637 N. Market Street
Loudonville, OH
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Perrysville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Wolf


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Wolf Obituary
Donna J. Wolf

Loudonville - Donna J. Wolf passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Colonial Manor Care Center surrounded by her family. She was 84.

She was born August 17, 1935 to her biological parents Charles "Mac" & Edith (Vitallo) McClelland in Wooster, and was later adopted by Harley and Alvina (Fisher) Hawkins. After Donna graduated from Loudonville High School with the class of 1953, she married Floyd Wolf Jr. in December that same year, and they were married for 25 years.

Donna worked many places throughout the years, but most recently worked as a cook at the Town Market Café in Buehlers, and lastly for the Chamber of Commerce in Loudonville.

Donna was a member of the New Hope Community Church for 17 years, in which time she developed a very close and special church family. In spare time, she took pleasure in bowling, playing bingo, and flower gardening.

She is survived by her children Rick (Janie) Wolf, Marcia Wolf, Amy (Jeff Arnholt) Achamire, and Sherri Wolf; grandchildren Ronnie, Robbie, Nick, Jake, Dalton, Heidi (Brian), Kyle (Tiffany), Tara (Lee), Michael (Heather), Richie (Jolanta), and Shawn (Danielle); 29 Great Grandchildren;1 great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and many from her beloved church family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Floyd Wolf Jr.; her brother Mervin McCelland; and her uncle Charles and aunt Olive Hawkins.

The Wolf family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the New Hope Community Church, 637 N. Market Street, Loudonville, Ohio with a funeral service immediately at 4 p.m. Pastor Rob Paterson will speak. Burial will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery in Perrysville.

Contributions in Donna's memory to New Hope Community Church may be made at the church.

Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Donna's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.