Donna J. Wolf
Loudonville - Donna J. Wolf passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Colonial Manor Care Center surrounded by her family. She was 84.
She was born August 17, 1935 to her biological parents Charles "Mac" & Edith (Vitallo) McClelland in Wooster, and was later adopted by Harley and Alvina (Fisher) Hawkins. After Donna graduated from Loudonville High School with the class of 1953, she married Floyd Wolf Jr. in December that same year, and they were married for 25 years.
Donna worked many places throughout the years, but most recently worked as a cook at the Town Market Café in Buehlers, and lastly for the Chamber of Commerce in Loudonville.
Donna was a member of the New Hope Community Church for 17 years, in which time she developed a very close and special church family. In spare time, she took pleasure in bowling, playing bingo, and flower gardening.
She is survived by her children Rick (Janie) Wolf, Marcia Wolf, Amy (Jeff Arnholt) Achamire, and Sherri Wolf; grandchildren Ronnie, Robbie, Nick, Jake, Dalton, Heidi (Brian), Kyle (Tiffany), Tara (Lee), Michael (Heather), Richie (Jolanta), and Shawn (Danielle); 29 Great Grandchildren;1 great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and many from her beloved church family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Floyd Wolf Jr.; her brother Mervin McCelland; and her uncle Charles and aunt Olive Hawkins.
The Wolf family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the New Hope Community Church, 637 N. Market Street, Loudonville, Ohio with a funeral service immediately at 4 p.m. Pastor Rob Paterson will speak. Burial will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery in Perrysville.
Contributions in Donna's memory to New Hope Community Church may be made at the church.
Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Donna's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 14, 2019