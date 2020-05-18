Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Badgley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean (Reich) Badgley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jean (Reich) Badgley Obituary
Donna Jean (Reich) Badgley

Mansfield - Donna Jean (Reich) Badgley, 82, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by her dearest family.

Donna was born June 15, 1937 in Wooster, Ohio, the daughter of Lena and Walt Harris. She was a member of Ridgeway First Church of God.

Donna worked at Hartman Electric, where she met her beloved husband, Ralph, of 51 years. She spent her days being the best mom that anyone ever had. She wasn't just a mom, but "Bun" and "Grammy" too. She enjoyed making others happy and was always up for any adventure. She spent the last few years of her life enjoying long car rides and drive thru stops with Ralph. Donna loved her family more than anything in the world and will be dearly missed.

Along with her husband, Ralph, Donna is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Lee) Shull; her son, Gary (Luann) Watson; her granddaughter and sweetheart, Katie (Nick) Cox; granddaughter, Alexxis Shull; granddaughter, Kari Gonzalez; grandson, Derrick Watson; and five great-grandchildren, Izabel, Amelia, Sadie, Kira, and Karlena.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Kimberly Wimer.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Lantz Cemetery with Pastor Jim Carder officiating.

Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -