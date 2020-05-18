|
Donna Jean (Reich) Badgley
Mansfield - Donna Jean (Reich) Badgley, 82, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by her dearest family.
Donna was born June 15, 1937 in Wooster, Ohio, the daughter of Lena and Walt Harris. She was a member of Ridgeway First Church of God.
Donna worked at Hartman Electric, where she met her beloved husband, Ralph, of 51 years. She spent her days being the best mom that anyone ever had. She wasn't just a mom, but "Bun" and "Grammy" too. She enjoyed making others happy and was always up for any adventure. She spent the last few years of her life enjoying long car rides and drive thru stops with Ralph. Donna loved her family more than anything in the world and will be dearly missed.
Along with her husband, Ralph, Donna is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Lee) Shull; her son, Gary (Luann) Watson; her granddaughter and sweetheart, Katie (Nick) Cox; granddaughter, Alexxis Shull; granddaughter, Kari Gonzalez; grandson, Derrick Watson; and five great-grandchildren, Izabel, Amelia, Sadie, Kira, and Karlena.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Kimberly Wimer.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Lantz Cemetery with Pastor Jim Carder officiating.
Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020