Donna Jean Mitchell
Mansfield - Donna Jean (Heitchler) Mitchell, 77, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord to the place prepared for her by Jesus on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8
Donna was born September 26, 1942 in Norwalk to Charles Wilson and Annabelle (Kellogg) Heitchler. She grew up in Sandusky and moved to Mansfield in 1960. Donna graduated from Mansfield Sr. High in 1961. She attended Cook Road Baptist Church for many years and then Calvary Baptist Church in Ashland. Donna worked at Them-O-Disc for 45 years. She also worked at Mom's Hamburgers for six years and also part-time at McElvain Homes. Donna was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her children, Karen I. Willams and David Mitchell, both of Mansfield; four grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth A. Zeigler of Tampa, FL; and several nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Heitchler and Annabelle Heitchler Schoewe, one brother Charles R. Heitchler .
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020 at Lantz Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Calvary Baptist Church in Ashland.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with services.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020