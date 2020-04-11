|
Donna Jean Yarman
Ontario - Donna Jean Yarman, 75, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home. Donna was born on January 10, 1945 in Crestline, Ohio. She was the daughter of Leo and Marjorie (Smith) Mowry.
Donna was a life long resident of Ontario, Ohio and a graduate of Ontario High School. Donna married Bill Yarman on July 17, 1965. She began her career as a beautician and retired as a pharmacy technician from Walmart. Her favorite job, however, was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to all. Donna was always checking in on family and friends. She was the "glue" that kept family connected. Donna valued her family and knew just how important those relationships were. Certainly, Donna's wish in her passing, is that her family continues to love each other and make many more fond memories together. To Donna her grandchildren were in her words the "light of my life". A woman of faith, Donna was an active and longstanding member of Ontario United Methodist Church. Donna shared many wonderful hobbies with her late husband, Bill. They enjoyed gardening, traveling, watching their nightly episode of Jeopardy, and making memories with their family and friends. Donna always said how grateful she was to have such wonderful memories from her many trips with Bill and numerous family vacations. She often reminisced about a special trip to the Grand Canyon with her sister-in-law, Sally.
Donna leaves behind her three children, Kathy (Stephen) Ventre of Cincinnati, OH, Laura (Curt) Roe of Bucyrus, OH and Greg (Michelle) Yarman of Upper Arlington, OH; her four grandchildren, Corinne (David) Lewis, Anna Ventre, Joseph Ventre and Elias Chapel Yarman; three step-grandchildren, Jason (Ashley) Roe and their children, Ethan and Ella, Craig (Julie) Roe and their son, Chase, and Mitchell Roe; a brother, Brad (Nancy) Mowry; a sister-in-law, Sally (Dean) Howerton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 51 years; her parents; her brothers, Thomas and Donald Mowry; and her in-laws, Rodney and Donna Yarman.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the James Cancer Hospital staff for the wonderful care that was given to Donna over the past 10 years and the staff at Hospice of North Central Ohio.
A memorial service will be held for Donna's family and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Donna to The James Cancer Hospital at the Ohio State University, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Yarman family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020