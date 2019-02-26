Services
Bellville - Donna L. Deskins, 62, of Bellville passed away Sunday evening, February 24, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.

The daughter of James C. and Marjorie (Smith) Newlon, Donna was born July 5, 1956 in Mansfield and graduated from Malabar High School.

For the past 12 years, Donna worked in the shipping and receiving department for Lippert Enterprises in Ashland. Incredibly hard working, she even worked until two weeks ago.

Detailed oriented and in many ways meticulous, Donna enjoyed tending to her flower garden as well as feeding and watching hummingbirds. Donna enjoyed going on motorcycle rides. She loved going to the beach….any beach. As long as she had water and sand, she was more than content.

Full of love and kindness, Donna also had an amazingly strong work ethic despite her life's circumstances. She will be remembered as a fighter, and amazing companion, mom, and grandma.

She is survived by her life companion Clyde Dick of Bellville, children Elizabeth (Hosea) Smith of Virginia, Mandy (Jim) Bricker of Shelby, and Tyson (Michelle) Deskins of Shelby; grandchildren Macie, Chloe, and Landon Bricker, McKenna and Tanyn Deskins, and Lilian Smith; siblings Jeani Strickland, Nancy Grubb, Ginger (Mel) Spencer, and Mike (Loretta) Newlon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be Thursday at 11am. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences to her family may be made online by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
