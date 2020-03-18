|
Donna Marie Boyd
Mansfield - Donna Marie Boyd, age 99, passed away March 17, 2020 at The Waterford in Mansfield. She was born on June 4, 1920 in Marion, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Maude Whiteman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Boyd; brothers, Carl, Robert, Kenneth, and Donald Whiteman; and sister, Edith Whiteman.
Donna is survived by her children, Robert (Cris) Boyd of Mansfield and Michael (Faith) Boyd of Akron; her brother, Dale Whiteman; grandchildren, Jason (Jill) Boyd and Megan (Dennis) Huskey; 2 great-grandchildren, Blake and Hannah Boyd; and nieces and nephews.
On February 25, 1943, she married Robert Boyd and the couple lived in the Mansfield area their entire married life. Donna loved to read and to play bridge. She was active in both her book club and bridge club until the end.
The family would like to thank the care-givers at the Waterford and Hospice for their caring services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020