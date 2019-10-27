|
|
Donna May Maxwell Tivener
Cardington - Donna May Maxwell Tivener, age 79, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon in Cardington, Ohio. Donna joined her husband, William, in Heaven on his birthday, October 24, 2019 and they are now walking hand in hand again. She was born May 3, 1940, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, one of eight children of the late Joseph Edward and Dorothea Phyllis (Burdette) Maxwell.
She owned Ti-We Collections and previously worked at Kresky's and JC Penney. Donna was a volunteer firefighter for Troy Township in the village of Lexington for several years. In her free time, she enjoyed exploring her family history through her research in genealogy. She loved her dogs, Mickey and Muffy, and spoiled them rotten.
Donna is survived by three children, Kimberly Lynn Weiler (Robert Cochran), William Mahlon (Sharon) Tivener Jr., and Debra Kay (Alan) Chance; a son-in-law, Stan Chance; six grandchildren, Kaysie (Josh) Keen, Christopher Kitts, William (Kathy) Tivener, Dustin Weikle, Dallas (Brittany) Weikle and Trevor Stewart; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four brothers, William Joseph Maxwell, Glenn Aaron Martin Jr., James Albert Martin and Joseph Kevin Maxwell; three sisters, Carol "Cricket" Maxwell Hefling, Louise Hopkins, and Sandra Jane Norris; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Mahlon "Tweety" Tivener Sr.; and daughter, Glenda Jo Chance.
She will be laid to rest in Lexington Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 27, 2019