Miss Donna Pauline Stewart Dunn
Miss Donna Pauline Stewart Dunn, age 77, of Summerville, GA passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center.
Miss Dunn was born April 18, 1943, in Mt. Vernon, OH, to the late John Herbert and Mary Isabell Frye Stewart. Prior to retirement she owned and operated a day care center.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by brothers, David Stewart and Richard Stewart; grandchildren, Jason Bebout and Doug Bebout.
Survivors include her sons, Tim (Denise) Dunn, Joseph Dunn, Mark Dunn, and Bobby (Dara) McKinney; daughter, Jennifer (Bradley) Clayton; brothers, Ronald Stewart and Roger Stewart; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
A memorial service for Miss Dunn will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Miss Dunn's residence with the Honorable Judge Gary Woods officiating.
Visitation will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
).
