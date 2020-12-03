1/
Donna Pauline Stewart Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miss Donna Pauline Stewart Dunn

Miss Donna Pauline Stewart Dunn, age 77, of Summerville, GA passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center.

Miss Dunn was born April 18, 1943, in Mt. Vernon, OH, to the late John Herbert and Mary Isabell Frye Stewart. Prior to retirement she owned and operated a day care center.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by brothers, David Stewart and Richard Stewart; grandchildren, Jason Bebout and Doug Bebout.

Survivors include her sons, Tim (Denise) Dunn, Joseph Dunn, Mark Dunn, and Bobby (Dara) McKinney; daughter, Jennifer (Bradley) Clayton; brothers, Ronald Stewart and Roger Stewart; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.

A memorial service for Miss Dunn will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Miss Dunn's residence with the Honorable Judge Gary Woods officiating.

Visitation will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

The Dunn family along with the staff of Mason Funeral Home remind anyone in attendance to keep in mind the current Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions set forth by the C.D.C. as it pertains to social gatherings including social distancing, gathering limits, and face masks.

To share your condolences with the family online, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are provided by Mason Funeral Home- Summerville, GA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved