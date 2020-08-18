Donna Sue Dixon
Mansfield - Donna Sue Dixon, 57, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at UH Samaritan Medical Center.
Donna was born on January 1, 1963 in Mansfield, Ohio. Donna and her high school sweetheart, Lester, were married October 9, 1981 and spent 39 blessed years together. They loved each other dearly, and every night before they went to bed always said, "I love you good" no matter what the day had brought their way. Donna was a selfless woman with deep compassion who always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She was a faithful devoted Christian who loved the Lord. She knew the importance of laughter and was known for a practical joke or two, and many surprises. She had a passion for cooking, and was a very talented, skilled southern cook with her specialty being her famous Mexican chicken casserole and soup beans with ham hock.
Donna leaves behind her husband, Lester Dixon; her sons whom she adored, Matthew (Jillian Query) Dixon, Bobby (Mary-Amber) Dixon and Lester (Amber McMullen) Dixon Jr.; her aunt who was her mother figure in her life, Mattie Sue Delaney; and her grandchildren who were the love of her life, Lenyx Rae and Piper Mae; her brother, Robert Yates. She is also survived by her church family including Pastor Abe (Meghan) Figueroa and Rev. Burnie (Gwendolyn) Sanders. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Cline Yates; her brothers, Jefferey and Tony Yates; her uncle, Kelver Delaney; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Abe Figueroa will officiate the funeral service on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Christ Gospel Church, 250 Home Avenue. Donna will be laid to rest at Lantz Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
