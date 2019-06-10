|
|
Donnabell Rennpage
Mansfield - Donnabell Rennpage, 90, of Mansfield, was welcomed home by Our Heavenly Father on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born to the late Carrie and George Zeger on September 7, 1928 in Morrow County, Ohio. It was on the family farm when Donnabell was 14 years of age that she met her husband to be, Eldred Rennpage, who at 15 years old was hired by her father to work on the farm. As a youth, Donnabell played saxophone, was a member of 4-H and a member of the youth group at her church. Eldred and Donnabell began their 72 ½ years of marriage on November 16, 1947, upon Eldred's return from serving 2 years and 8 months in the United States Navy during World War II.
Donnabell truly enjoyed her family and the time she spent attending concerts, sporting events, and school activities with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She opened up their home to church youth groups and served as a 4-H advisor and cub scout leader for many years. She was a resourceful woman who worked hard, enjoyed life, and served as a disciple of Jesus.
Donnabell has been an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church on Grace Street, Madison for 62 years. Many organizations in the Madison community as well as members of Trinity have enjoyed the layout of the commercial kitchen Donnabell designed for Trinity 26 years ago, drawing on her experience of working in the school cafeterias of the Madison School District for 30+years. She spent 20 years serving funeral lunches at the church, was a longstanding member of the UBIB class, and served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. It was not uncommon to find Donnabell quietly serving God and His church by cleaning out freezers, laundering choir robes, washing windows, and polishing furniture. Despite declining health, she found ways to help others.
Donnabell is survived by her loving husband, Eldred Rennpage, and four children: Diane (William) Graham, Cathy (Wayne) Weber, Barbara (Jeffrey) Keller, and son Terry (Mary) Rennpage. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Shari, Rita, Jason, Justin, Chastity, Kelly, Jeffrey, Jacob, and Kariann; 13 great grandchildren: Christina, David Elizabeth, Kyan, Nevaeh, Alex, Allie, Ana, Dani, Adriana, Olivia, Ava, and Mia; 2 great-great grandchildren: Carter and Eva; and 2 sisters, Pauline Bowman and Roseann (Robert) Hosack.
In addition to her parents, Donnabell was preceded in death by granddaughter Landree Rennpage, brother Lyle Zeger, and brothers-in-law Robert Furniss and Bill Bowman.
The family will receive guests at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1592 Grace Street Mansfield, Ohio 44905, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Robert Stull and Reverend William Graham. At the conclusion of the funeral service, there will be a brief graveside service prior to internment at Shauck Cemetery followed by a time for sharing memories of Donnabell and a meal provided and served by her many friends at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church (Kitchen Fund) or MSGR Dunn Foundation in memory of Landree Rennpage.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. assisted the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on June 10, 2019