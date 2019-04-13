Doris Ann Mapes Weiland



Lexington - Doris Ann Mapes Weiland, age 82, of Lexington passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in her home following a short illness.



She was born July 6, 1936 in Mansfield to the late Carl I. and Mary (Kreinbihl) Mapes and was graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart Donald A. Weiland on May 4, 1957. He preceded her in death November 19, 2011.



She worked at KeyBank and as the secretary at Malabar High School and Appleseed Middle School for many years. She retired in 1998.



Doris' passions were her Catholic faith and her family, devoting every moment to her husband, and children and grandchildren, and making floral arrangements for craft shows. She kept in close friendship with her beloved classmates and coworkers often meeting for a night out to dinner with friends or family.



She loved genealogy research, spending countless hours at the Ohio Genealogical Society. She was gifted with an eye for decorating and flower arranging, and also loved spending time in her flowerbeds- needless to say Doris kept an impeccable house, inside and out! In the summer months she loved return visits to the Lake Erie shores where she spent her childhood. Doris always looked forward to trips to visit her son's family in Florida at Orlando and Longboat Key.



She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was an avid history and biography reader. She spent many trips with her daughter's family on the Civil War battlefields.



Doris is survived by a daughter Jodie (Randall) Fry of Lexington; son Andrew (Lisa) Weiland of Sarasota, Florida; three grandchildren Kyle (Jessica) Fry, Zachery (Emily) Fry, and Jessica (Michael) Davin; a brother Thomas (Valerie) Mapes of Ashland, sister Janice Mapes Shaffer of Lexington; sister-in-law Pat Dillon of Huron; brother-in-law John Szaroleta of Toledo, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother Richard Mapes, brothers-in-law Milton Shaffer and Ray Dillon, and a sister-in-law Marge Weiland Szaroleta.



The family will receive friends Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1-3 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Mass will be offered Monday, at 10:30am in Resurrection Parish with the Rev. Father Nick Weibl officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Genealogical Society.



Online condolence to the family may be made by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com Published in the News Journal on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary