Doris Ann Reynolds
Greenwich - Doris Ann Reynolds, 83, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born on September 26, 1935 in Shelby, she was the daughter of the late Guy Arthur and June (nee Bonecutter) Stewart. Doris graduated from Greenwich High School.
Doris worked for Bob Stadler in Shelby for several years and then retired from Lake Park in Greenwich after 19 years. She was an active member of the Ripley Church, where she would print the newsletters and weekly bulletins. Doris was a talented seamstress and enjoyed quilting and crocheting. She enjoyed camping with her family throughout the years and tending to her flower gardens. Doris was always up for a trip to go shopping, especially to the thrift store or a garage sale. Family was of the utmost importance to Doris. The gatherings she hosted will be remembered for the large meals and delicious baked goods she made for those she loved.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Richard; children Diana McDonald, of Plymouth, Chris (Teena) Reynolds, of Greenwich, Steven (Lori) Reynolds, of Lexington, and Greg (Sarah) Reynolds, of Milan; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings Betty Jean McGregor, Robert Stewart, and Helen Mae Montgomery.
Friends and family will gather on Tuesday, June 18, from 11 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 2 p.m. at Ripley Church, 4130 Edwards Road, Greenwich, 44837, Pator Eric Robinson will officiate and burial will follow at Edwards Grove Cemetery. Donations in Doris' memory may be directed to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Douch Dr. Ahland, 44805. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on June 16, 2019