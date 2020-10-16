Doris Gyenes
Mansifeld - "Hi, this is Doris, how can I help?" This simple phrase, spoken by Doris Gyenes exemplifies more than an answer to a phone call. It represents her selfless nature and her strong desire to place others above herself. In all areas of her life, Doris was a kind and humble servant.
No longer bound by her earthly body, Doris passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 in Avita Ontario Hospital following a brief illness. She was 79.
The daughter of Mark and Thelma (Good) Smith, Doris was born October 5, 1941 in Miamisburg, Ohio and was graduated from Miamisburg High School. It was while working at Dayton Steel that she first met Ed Gyenes. On October 15, 1960 the two married and celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage. Doris was Ed's rock, soul mate and friend. The two were inseparable.
Doris's work ethic was absolutely incredible. For 45 years she worked as a devoted and dedicated employee for Beckley Cardy and most recently Virco Manufacturing as a sales support specialist where she retired. She was loved, admired and respected by colleagues. Both knowledgeable and approachable, Doris was often asked for her counsel regarding design features and implementation of school furniture. Her genuine positivity had a way of influencing those around her.
When asked for advice, Doris was honest and thoughtful with her responses. Doris was intentional, especially with her grandchildren. Every fall for over a decade, Doris would drive to Michigan to take her grandchildren back-to-school shopping, a tradition that she looked forward to each year. Doris was not only supportive she took interest in her grandchildren's hobbies and school events.
Christmas was always spent at Doris and Ed's house with their family gathering days prior to bake hundreds of Christmas cookies.
Doris's two loves were gardening and quilting. She loved flower gardening and in 2018 won the Mansfield Men's Garden Club award for best flower garden. Doris could spend nearly all day quilting in her sunroom. Her motivation was in knowing that it would someday be given as a gift.
She enjoyed sports and cheered for the Ohio State Buckeyes, especially during football season. However her favorite sports team was the Duke Blue Devils basketball team.
Doris attended Miamisburg Trinity United Church of Christ. She leaves a legacy of servant leadership.
Doris had a great read on people and circumstances. Often times using the phrase, "Just a suggestion…."she knew just how to offer insight and guidance without being too direct. Embracing a humble approach to life, she never once wanted to be in the limelight.
She is survived by her husband Ed Gyenes; daughter Catherine (Scott) Brodehl and son Greg Gyenes; grandchildren Justin (Ashley) Brodehl and Jordan Brodehl; special friend Julie Fox.
In honor of her giving spirit, donations in her memory to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Kingwood Center, or Miamisburg Trinity United Church of Christ may be made
