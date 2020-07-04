1/
Doris M. Morgan Wiersma
1931 - 2020
Doris M. Morgan Wiersma

Mansfield - Doris M. Morgan Wiersma, 88, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Doris was born September 24, 1931 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was the daughter of William G. and Leona (Baumler) Rotzell. She loved her family and cherished spending time with them. She was a meticulous housekeeper and took pride in that. Doris was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

She leaves behind her two sons, Marc (Marlaine) Morgan and Timothy (Susan) Morgan; her daughter, Cheryl (Jonathan) Burke; her grandchildren, Ben Morgan, Michael (Kelly) Morgan, and Scott (Christine) Morgan; her great-grandchild, Peter Morgan; step-grandchild, Chad Marth; and step great-grandchildren, Laine, Mallory, Nichole, and John David Marth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvid E. Morgan; her step granddaughter, Lisa Marth; and her brothers, William, Robert, and John Rotzell.

The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Morgan family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
