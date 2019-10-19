|
|
Doris Nelwyn Owens
In the afternoon of Saturday, October 12, 2019, Doris Nelwyn Owens, age 73, made her journey home to our loving Savior's arms.
Nelwyn was born on August 23, 1946 in Joaquin, Texas to Ray and Dell Dickerson. She was raised with her siblings: Ginger, James, Ray Jr., Gene, Carolyn, Kay, Jackie and Mike in Joaquin, Texas and graduated there in 1964. Nelwyn was a stay at home Mom and Wife and always enjoyed spending time with her family, watching football, baking and reading. Being the great cook that she was, if you left her house hungry, after the biscuits and gravy and southern fried chicken, it was no one's fault but your own!
Nelwyn met her best friend and the love of her life, Samuel Richard Owens in 1965 and were married on April 23, 1965. Together they had 4 children, Allen, Doug, Brian and Melissa. Sam and Nell spent 54 years in love and laughter.
Nelwyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dell Dickerson, her sister Ginger Biehle and brothers Ray Jr., James and Jackie Dickerson. She also was preceded by Sam's parents, Caney and Geraldine Owens of Mansfield, Ohio and brother-in-law Joe Owens of Mansfield and Ted Owens of Hartsville, Tennessee.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Sam Owens of Mansfield, Ohio, children and their families, Allen (Becky) Owens of Liberty, Texas, Doug (Bonnie) Owens of Mineral Virginia, Brian (Cindy) Owens of Red Oak, Texas and Melissa (Raymond) Carroll of Coppell, Texas. Surviving sisters Carolyn Ewing and Kay Glaze and brothers Gene, Kenneth and Mike Dickerson of Texas.
Nell will be remembered fondly by extended family, including brothers-in-law Ray, Lloyd, Art, Don and Dewey Owens and sister-in-law Barb Howard and special friends J.C. & Patty Nolen and Bo Evans.
Friends and family are encouraged to gather for a time of visitation on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4 to 6 in the evening at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas. Services celebrating Nelwyn's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, with burial to follow at 1:15 p.m. at the Arlington National Cemetery in Grande Praire, Texas.
If you so desire, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, Mansfield. 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903, in Nelwyn's memory and in appreciation and loving care of her. Special thanks extended to family, dear friends and care-givers, Laura, Travis, Becky and Julie, and Ruth and Jake of Hospice.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019