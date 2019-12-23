|
Dorothy A. Bender
Ashland - Dorothy A. Bender, 101, of Ashland, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Brethren Care Village Wasen Rehabilitation Center in Ashland. Born August 10, 1918 in Ashland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Wade P. and Emma (Imhoff) Whitmore.
After graduating from Ashland High School, Dorothy began a career as a court stenographer and worked for an Ashland law firm. She met her husband, David, on a blind date, married, and shared 48 years together until his death in 1986. As a life member of First United Methodist Church, she belonged to The Jim Sterling Class, was active in Women's Circles, Bible Classes, taught children's Sunday School, and performed visitations for her Christian community. She was a room mother, a Cub Scout leader, and a past PTA President for Pleasant Street School. For nearly 20 years, she was Precinct Judge for her local Polling Station. As a 50 year member of the Ashland Chapter of TOPS, she earned high awards and gained many friendships. Belonging to the Ashland Senior Citizen's Center offered new companionships with fun adventures. She loved music, especially Broadway musicals, and often attended summer concerts at Brookside Park. She loved sharing camping, fishing, and traveling with her family. She was well known for her annual Lake Erie perch dinners, as well as her famous beef and noodles. Family often gathered to sing while she enjoyed ticklin' the ivory. Cherished family and friends were of utmost importance. Many referred to her as...'MOM'. She always said "A little bit of this and a little bit of that was the best recipe of life".
Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Jerry Calhoun of Mansfield, Ohio with whom she resided; six grandchildren, David Bender and Devona Bender, Melissa (Pete) Vega, Robin (Robert) Knight, Greg (Amber) Calhoun and Scott (Paula) Calhoun; ten great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Doris Bender Oyster; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Bender whom she married November 21, 1937; two sons, Dave Bender and Mark Bender; as well as seven brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and their spouses. She will be greatly missed.
Friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Avenue, Ashland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the funeral home conducted by Rev. Tom Snyder and Scott Calhoun. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Ashland, Pathways Hospice, or the .
The family wishes to thank Primrose Retirement Community of Mansfield, Brethren Care Village of Ashland, and Pathways Hospice of Ashland.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019