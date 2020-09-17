Dorothy Alice (McClelland) McClure
Stevensville - Dorothy Alice (McClelland) McClure, 90 of Stevensville MI, began her new life-eternal September 15, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio December 5, 1929 to Paul and Dorothy (Miller) McClelland, joining sisters Carol and Lois.
Attending Muskingum University, she met James W. McClure, a returning World War II veteran. They married September 1, 1951. They settled in Jim's hometown, Mansfield, Ohio, where he and his dad opened McClure's Lawn & Garden Supply. They had 3 children: Cynthia, William, and Robert. Through the years they enjoyed sharing life with local family, as well as friends from the neighborhood and church. Dorothy loved being part of women's Bible studies at Linden Road UPC and later, Berean Baptist Church. She also volunteered at the hospital. She was a woman of mercy and never met a stranger. She loved to chat with people and then follow-up with a written note, phone call, or words of encouragement. In the meantime, people could count on her praying for them! She chose to trust Jesus as her Savior and loved Him as He carried her through life's joys and challenges. Her Bible was well-worn and she found strength, truth, and comfort in those words. Jim was a faithful husband and father but suffered an untimely death after only 26 years of marriage.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and great-grandson Elijah. Left to cherish and follow her legacy of loving Jesus and people are her children, Cindy (Ken) O'Neill, Bill (Kathleen) McClure, and Bob McClure; grandchildren, David (Ann) O'Neill, Brian (Julie) O'Neill, Peter (Heidi) O'Neill, Allison McClure, and Daniel (Sarah) McClure; great grandchildren, Timothy, Matthew, Joshua, and Catherine O'Neill; Caleb, Micah, Asher, and Haven O'Neill, Benjamin and Bella O'Neill, and Autumn and David McClure. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of a memorial service, Dorothy's family is looking forward to times of remembrance of her life and godly legacy with small groups of friends and families. Inquiries may be made of the family at caoneill@gmail.com.
To continue her legacy of mercy and Christian development contributions may be made in her honor to Masterwork at https://master-work.org/donate
