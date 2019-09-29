|
Dorothy Elaine Smith
Mansfield - Dorothy Elaine Smith, age 83, of Mansfield passed away September 26, 2019 while in hospice care at Primrose Retirement Community. The daughter of John and Katherine (Tagmyer) Shafer, she was born in a log cabin in Woodsfield, Ohio on April 8, 1936. A resident of Ashland most of her life, she was a 1954 graduate of Ashland High School and a member of the Ashland Church of Christ. Dorothy was a phenomenal wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed homemaking, cooking, traveling, and attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities.
The happiest day of Dorothy's life was November 6, 1954 when she married the love of her life, Kenneth "Kenny" Smith who preceded her in death on June 22, 2016. Left to cherish her memory, Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Peach and Mick Rettig of Mansfield; son-in-law, Leonard Parsons of Ashland; her grandchildren, Steve (Beth) Carpenter, Mike Carpenter, Ryan Knell, Ty (Tiff) Knell, Dustin (Becca Lamey) Knell, Ian (Jihye) Parsons, Jordan (Kaitlin) Parsons, Luke Parsons, Sara (Kyle) Dawson, and Andrew (Ashleigh Keith) Rettig; her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Alexis, Jade, Spencer, Mylo, Liam, Julia, Finn, Grace, Nora, Hastin, Abram, Hayden, Pollux, Oliver, Laura Jane, and Jack; her sister, Helen Rosenbluh of Mansfield; her brother John (Sondra) Shafer of Mansfield; her sister-in-law Marjorie Smith of Lucas; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband Kenny's passing in 2016, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Tammy Parsons on January 11, 2019; her sisters, Evelyn Shafer and Doris McFadden.
At Dorothy's request there will be no services. A Memorial Luncheon in her honor will be Sunday, November 3rd, at the Ashland Church of Christ immediately following the 10:00 a.m. service. For those planning to attend the luncheon only, plan to be at the Church at 11:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashland Church of Christ. Heyl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A special thank you to Ohio Heath Hospice and Primrose Retirement Community for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave Dorothy and her family during this difficult time. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.heylfuneral home.com.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019