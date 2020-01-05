Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Mansfield Cemetery
Dorothy Giffin


1923 - 2020
Dorothy Giffin Obituary
Dorothy Giffin

Mansfield - Dorothy Giffin, 96, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1923, in Hobart, Oklahoma to the late Glen and Florence (Johnson) Grinstead.

Dorothy was a sweet and beautiful woman. She had a warm, caring heart and was very generous. She made the most of life and enjoyed every opportunity she was given. Dorothy made Ontario Pointe her home for the last 5 years and gained many wonderful friends, cherishing all the memories made with them. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her son, Glen Terry (Nancy) Giffin; grandchildren, Heather (Kent) Kapustar and Eric (Sami) Giffin; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Kapustar, Noah Kapustar and Gavin Giffin; and step-sister, Barb (Joseph) Mollica. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald A. Giffin.

A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Mansfield Cemetery with Rev. Paul Larson officiating. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
