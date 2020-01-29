Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Potter's House
374 Willowood Drive East
Mansfield, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
Potter's House
374 Willowood Drive East
Mansfield, OH
Dorothy JoAnn (Crowl) Mullins


1936 - 2020
Dorothy JoAnn (Crowl) Mullins Obituary
Dorothy JoAnn (Crowl) Mullins

Loudonville - Dorothy JoAnn (Crowl) Mullens, 83, of Loudonville, passed away, Thursday, January 23, 2020 after a short illness. Born July 28, 1936 in Alliance, Ohio to Lester and Bernice (Hull) Crowl. She was raised by Boyd and Nettie Hull, lovingly known as Uncle Bud and Aunty.

Dorothy graduated from Willard High School. She was raised and baptized at the First Assembly of God Church.

Dorothy is survived by her devoted husband, Jerry Mullens; her children, Cynthia Van Wagner-Alt, David Van Wagner, Cheryl (Paul Jr.) Hamons, Connie (Terry) Roy and Tami Spoon; her step children, Jerry (Jill) Mullens, Jackie (Bill) Boyles; 13 grandchildren; five step grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; her brother, Kenneth Crowl; and three special nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Van Wagner and a granddaughter, Danielle Alt.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Potter's House, 374 Willowood Drive East, Mansfield, Ohio with the funeral service following at 5:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Greg Griffith.

As an animal advocate, please consider a donation in Dorothy's name to your local humane society.

Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Mullens.
Published in the News Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
