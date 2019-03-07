Dorothy L. Nunamaker



LEXINGTON - Dorothy L. Nunamaker passed away Tuesday morning March 5, 2019 in Lexington Court. She was 86.



She was born March 28, 1932 to parents Fred & Vera (Stull) Ford in Steam Corners. Dorothy graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1950.



Dorothy worked many different jobs at Tappan including lunch service, lamp assembly, payroll and Tappan Employee Credit Union. In total she worked for over 23 years with Tappan before retiring in 1999. Outside of work she enjoyed the company of Tappan employees being involved in many committees, social outings and ladies golf for Tappan employees.



She was a life-long member of Steam Corners United Methodist Church and was very involved there. In her spare time, she took pleasure in Card Club, golfing and bowling. But above all else Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family.



She is survived by daughter Tari Nunamaker; son Paul (Rachel) Nunamaker; grandchildren Lindsey and Jacob; siblings Fred (Mary Jane) Ford and Dale Ford (friend Carol); sister-in-law Jan Ford; many nieces, nephews and extended family.



She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Vera Mae Schrock, Roland "Bud" Ford; sister-in-law Carolyn Ford; half sister Helen Ford Scheffler.



The Nunamaker family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Dorothy's life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Steam Corners UMC at 11 a.m. Pastor Ben Weisbrod will speak. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Galion.



Published in the News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019