Dorothy Louise Pfahler
Mansfield - April 2, 1927 - August 29, 2019
Dorothy Louise Pfahler was born April 2, 1927 in Mansfield, Ohio.
She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Dorothy married Paul Pfahler on June 12, 1948 in Mansfield, Ohio. Paul and Dorothy moved to Elkton, Michigan where they taught school. Then they moved to Boyne City, Michigan where Dorothy was an elementary school teacher, and Paul a High School teacher and football coach for 30 years.
When retired, they traveled all over the USA and Canada. Paul and Dorothy loved their summer work in Yellowstone National Park.
Dorothy and Paul moved to Cypress Lakes in Lakeland, Florida in 1990. They loved to participate in many activities and to entertain friends at their home. They were married 65 years.
Dorothy is survived by her sisters Ann Payton of Strongsville, OH and Marjorie Kinsley of Lakeland, FL, sisters-in-law Janice Creps of Sabina, OH, Helen Bollinger of Tiffin, OH, Elaine Hall and husband Robert of Lady Lake, FL, Betty Pfahler of Lake Helen, FL, and Joan Ziegler of Put-In-Bay, OH, Aunts Ella Spayde and Esther Vogel of Mansfield, OH, Step-brothers Ned Lattimore and Neil Lattimore of Marblehead, OH and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Paul Pfahler, her mother Sophia Ziegler Lattimore, stepfather Ernest Lattimore, father Konrad Ziegler, and brother Richard Ziegler.
Dorothy will be buried with her deceased husband, Paul in the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, FL.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 9, 2019