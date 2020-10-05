Dorothy M. Gies
Shelby - Dorothy M. Gies, age 83, of Shelby, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Dorothy was born July 6, 1937 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late George and M. Marion (Miner) Moyer. She was a 1955 graduate of St. Peter's High School in Mansfield and had attended both Congregation of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Ashland College. Dorothy began her working life as a second-grade teacher at St. Peter's Elementary School, having a class of second graders with over 60 children at once, and also had worked as a substitute teacher at St. Mary's Elementary School in Shelby. However, Dorothy shined in her role as a homemaker, caring for her husband and six children. She was an active member at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and served as a CCD teacher.
Dorothy was also a member of Shelby VFW Auxiliary and the Shelby American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, doing arts and crafts, listening to bluegrass music, and watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
On June 27, 1964 Dorothy married Donald E. Gies, Sr. and he preceded her in death in 2004. Also preceding her in death are her parents and her sister, Peggy Leitenberger. Survivors include her six children: Donald E. (Catherine "Kitty") Gies, Jr. of Tulsa, OK, John (Cheryl) Gies of Shelby, Thomas (Michelle) Gies of Westerville, Monica (Paul) Depinet of Norwalk, Joseph (Heather) Gies of Shelby, and Patricia Trausch (Theon Downing) of Shelby; 19 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and siblings: Mary Lou (Ralph) Haller of Mansfield, Phyllis Crooker of Shelby, George Moyer of Jackson, OH, and Julie Ferguson of Rio Rancho, NM.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where the rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11am at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby. Fr. Chris Mileski will celebrate, and burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and left in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.
