Dorothy M. Jones
Dorothy M. Jones

Mansfield - Dorothy M. Jones, 89, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born in Sturgeon, Pennsylvania on July 12, 1931 to the late James and Rose (Smith) Steele.

Dorothy was married for 63 years to Milton Jones who predeceased her. They were high school sweethearts who met on a blind date; together they had four children. Dorothy loved hosting family gatherings, taking care of her grandchildren and becoming a great-grandmother this year.

Dorothy graduated from the Mansfield School of Nursing and worked as an RN for over 45 years with Mansfield General Hospital and various physician offices. She made lasting friendships with her fellow classmates. Dorothy loved playing golf with her husband and was a member of Twin Lakes Golf Club. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing often with many of her friends. She was also a member of Southside Christian Church.

Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Diane (Brad) Tomlinson of Columbus, Cindy Goodwin of Mansfield and Tami (Dave) Black of Granville; son, Mark Jones of Avon; eight grandchildren, Jeff McKnight, Zach Tomlinson, Michael (Amanda) Tomlinson, Krista (Dave) Ellsworth, Karli (Ben) Kreinbrink, Steve Black (Kelsey Hart), Katie Black (Kris Klark) and Ryan Black; three great-grandchildren, Quinn Black, Blythe Tomlinson and Maria Ellsworth; siblings, June (Bob) Hempfield of Mansfield and James (Maggie) Steele of Henderson, Nevada; three brothers-in-law, Dale (Sandy) Jones, Arthur (Diane) Jones and Robert (Doris) Jones all of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Carole Dinger of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield. Private services will be held for the family. The family requires those who attend to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
