Dorothy Marie Chambers
Ontario - Dorothy Marie Chambers, 84, of Ontario, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Dorothy was born in Mansfield, Ohio on February 8, 1935. She was the daughter of Elmer and Esther (Fuhrer) Gilliom.
Dorothy had many talents that she generously used and shared with others. She was known for her delicious baking, making many wedding cakes and amazing cookies, and was the owner of Something Special Bake Shop. She made her own wedding dress as she had great talent in sewing and quilting. She had a great love for gardening and an exceptional appreciation for beautiful flowers. As an advocate of agriculture in the Richland County area, Dorothy was a 4H advisor for Farm Hands 4H Club and often visited area schools. She had a passion for teaching youth about agriculture through hands on activities such as making crafts, apple butter and learning about maple syrup. When children came to visit the Maple Syrup Farm during educational tours, they enjoyed maple syrup suckers that Dorothy made.
Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her husband of 58 years, James C. Chambers; her three sons, Jim (Julie (Hoover)) Chambers of Raleigh, North Carolina, John (Samantha) Chambers of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and Bill (Cher) Chambers of Ontario; grandchildren, Jori Chambers of Boston, Massachusetts, Jared Chambers of Columbus, Tyler Chambers of Denver, Colorado, Megan Chambers of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and Gage Crase of Ontario; a brother, John (Miriam) Gilliom of Conway, Arkansas; her sister, Helen (Jim) Burford of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four sisters, Margaret Miu, Mary Fulk, Fran Sorg, and Betty Gilliom.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Russ Yoak will officiate the funeral service on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice or the Center for Cognitive and Memory Disorders at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, PO Box 183112, 660 Ackerman Road, Columbus, Ohio 43218.
Published in the News Journal on July 27, 2019