|
|
Dorothy Spears-Wilder
Mansfield - Dorothy Marie SPEARS-WILDER, 73, passed this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Liberty Nursing Home after an extended illness.
Mrs. Spears-Wilder was born on Thursday, September 27, 1945 to the late Joseph and Myrtle (Fields) Spears, Sr. in Holly Grove, Arkansas and had lived in Mansfield the past 63 years. Dorothy graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the class of 1964. She was employed with General Motors for over 18 years retiring in 1997 on disability. A member of the Mitchell Chapel AME Church Dorothy served on the Ina Lee Missionary Society and the Senior Choir.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Ronald Wilder, Mansfield; daughter: Senita Spears (companion: Warren Pitts), son: Zemmia Spears (companion: Kenya Pounds), Mansfield; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; 4 sisters: Mayola Brock, and Sheila (Otis) Mitchell, Mansfield, Annestine (Bobby) Crawford, Covington, Georgia, and Patricia (Perry) Watson-Hall, Detroit; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Dorothy was also preceded in death by 5 siblings Joseph Spears, Jr., Jaunita Coates, Charles Spears, Emma Jean Kennebrew, and Ruby Bridgeman.
Funeral services will be held Monday, at 11:00 AM in the Oasis of Love Church by her Minister, Pastor Louise Jackson. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the home of Dorothy's daughter Senita, 227 Concord Ave. daily from 4-8 p.m. till the day of service.
Friends are encouraged to leave words of comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019