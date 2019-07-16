|
Dorothy W. Perry
Mansfield - Dorothy W. Perry, 100, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield. Born May 1, 1919 in Plymouth, Ohio, she was the daughter of Encil and Mable (Wilcox) Garrett.
Dorothy had a very witty sense of humor and loved music. She formed a kitchen band with five of her friends and played guitar and sang. Dorothy was a member of Diamond Hills Baptist Church. She and her husband, Ora, would travel to Brownsville, Texas every year and she enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians.
She is survived by her daughters, Patty (Pat) O'Leary and Sharon (Tom) Heard both of Mansfield; a grandson, Joe (Janet) O'Leary of Mansfield; four great grandchildren, Sean O'Leary of Mansfield and Christy (Jeremy) Younce of Polk, Ohio, Heidi Beugly of Lexington and Christi Simmons of Florida; seven great great grandchildren; a sister, Anna Paramore of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ora Joseph Perry; an infant son, Greg Perry; a granddaughter, Kelly Ann O'Leary; and nine brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield conducted by Rev. Christopher R. Thomas. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the services, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on July 16, 2019