Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy W. Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy W. Perry Obituary
Dorothy W. Perry

Mansfield - Dorothy W. Perry, 100, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield. Born May 1, 1919 in Plymouth, Ohio, she was the daughter of Encil and Mable (Wilcox) Garrett.

Dorothy had a very witty sense of humor and loved music. She formed a kitchen band with five of her friends and played guitar and sang. Dorothy was a member of Diamond Hills Baptist Church. She and her husband, Ora, would travel to Brownsville, Texas every year and she enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians.

She is survived by her daughters, Patty (Pat) O'Leary and Sharon (Tom) Heard both of Mansfield; a grandson, Joe (Janet) O'Leary of Mansfield; four great grandchildren, Sean O'Leary of Mansfield and Christy (Jeremy) Younce of Polk, Ohio, Heidi Beugly of Lexington and Christi Simmons of Florida; seven great great grandchildren; a sister, Anna Paramore of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ora Joseph Perry; an infant son, Greg Perry; a granddaughter, Kelly Ann O'Leary; and nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield conducted by Rev. Christopher R. Thomas. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the services, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now