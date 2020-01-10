Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Mansfield Catholic Cemetery
Dottie J. Schmitz Cassidy


1931 - 2020
Dottie J. Schmitz Cassidy Obituary
Dottie J. Schmitz Cassidy

Mansfield - Dottie J. Schmitz Cassidy peacefully passed into the Lord's care Friday, January 3, 2020, from Brethren Care Center in Ashland. She was 88.

She was born Dortha J. Crooks in Mansfield on April 3, 1931, to Louis C. and Vera (Dillon) Crooks. Dottie was a graduate of St. Peter's High School.

It was there at St. Peter's that she met Francis J. "Fran" Schmitz, and the two were married in 1950. They were blessed with a large family, and Dottie set about the noble task of raising their four sons and four daughters.

As an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Dottie was involved in many aspects of the church. She volunteered as a lay eucharistic minister, served funeral meals, and worked at the church festivals.

After the children were raised, she owned and operated The Trunk Shop, and also Cranberry Heart, a primitive and antique gift shop on Ashland Road for many years.

An avid gardener, Dottie volunteered at Kingwood Center and was a member of Kingwood Herb Society.

She is survived by her children David (Pat) Schmitz of Mansfield, Debbie (Dan) McMasters of Canton, Diane (Lou) Hart of Mansfield, Donna (Larry Swinning) Schmitz of Shelby, Denise (Steve) McClellan of Mansfield, Doug (Toni) Schmitz of Mansfield, Dwight (Christey) Schmitz of Ontario and Dan (Lora) Schmitz of Lexington; grandchildren Scott (Anne) Schmitz, Stephanie Schmitz, Mark McMasters, Erin (Sean) McCarthy, Taylor (Olivia) McClellan, Lynelle (Cody) Botjer, Chris Schmitz, Nick Schmitz, Abigail (Michael) Tsavaris, Emily Schmitz, Alec Schmitz, Elle Schmitz, Ethan Schmitz, and Elizabeth Schmitz; seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Francis J. Schmitz in 1993, and also by an infant son Dillon, and granddaughter Morgan.

Her family will receive guests Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Pastor Dave Vance will officiate.

In her memory, contributions to Richland Pregnancy Services may be made at the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve her family. Share a message of support with them - and watch her tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
