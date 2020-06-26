Douglas Curran "Doug" Seiler
Mansfield - A sense of humor is needed armor. Joy in one's heart and some laughter on one's lips is a sign that a person has a pretty good grasp of life. Doug Seiler was well equipped with humor and joy and common sense. His quick wit could elevate every situation, bring humor to everything and spread smiles.
Doug passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from The Good Shepherd Home, Ashland. He was 67.
Born Douglas Curran Seiler June 18, 1953 in Mansfield to Justin and Marian (Little) Seiler, he remained a lifelong resident. He was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1971, and earned his Bachelor's degree in Forestry from Purdue University in 1975.
His college degree instilled a lifelong appreciation for nature, which was evident in his photography work - Doug created many stunning images of nature.
As a professional land surveyor, Doug operated Seiler Surveying for nearly 40 years, and was a member of Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio. He served on Mansfield Planning Commission and was a member of American Congress of Surveying and Mapping.
A member of Grace Episcopal Church, Doug formerly served on Vestry, on the building committee, as an usher, and wrote "Vestry Minutes" for the church newsletter - applying his humor - keeping people in stitches!
Doug had a high appreciation for nature, and enjoyed outdoor activities - hiking, and other events with his family.
Remembered for his big heart, and his generous personality, the family that he cherished includes his wife Lynn (Wallington) Seiler, whom he married November 17, 1979; their children Kara (John) Niziurski of Suwanee, GA and Steven (Sarah) Seiler of Fishers, IN; grandchildren Emeric Seiler, Josie Seiler, Warren Seiler, Evie Seiler, Toby Niziurski, and Ethan Niziurski; his sister Gail (Earl) Young of Zephyrhills. FL; and a niece and nephew.
His parents preceded him in death.
The Seiler family will receive guests Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Facemasks are requested, and reduced occupancy will be followed. A private memorial service will be held Friday in the funeral home. The 11 a.m. service will be available on Facebook livestream on the funeral home's location page: facebook.com/MarionAveSFH. The Revs Joe Ashby and David Sipes will officiate.
Memorial contributions to Gorman Nature Center, Hospice of North Central Ohio or Prostate Cancer Research Institute, may be made at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions to Gorman Nature Center, Hospice of North Central Ohio or Prostate Cancer Research Institute, may be made at the funeral home.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.