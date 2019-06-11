Services
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Fryburg Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Dunham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Lynn Dunham


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Lynn Dunham Obituary
Douglas Lynn Dunham

Clermont - Douglas "Lynn" Dunham, 73, of Mansfield and formerly of Wooster, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in Leesburg, Florida. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on June 29 at Fryburg Cemetery with Pastor Doyle Peyton officiating. Local arrangements are being handled by Alexander Funeral Home of Millersburg. He was born June 20, 1945, in Wooster to Harland T. and Gladys E. (Summers) Dunham. He grew up in Fredericksburg and was a graduate of Wooster High School (class of '63) and The Ohio State University with a degree in business administration. He was an avid fan of Cleveland, Ohio State & College of Wooster sports teams - especially the Cleveland Indians, a collector of sports cards and memorabilia, and he enjoyed refinishing antique furniture. He was a long time employee of the Ohio Brass Company. Surviving are children, Doug (Amy) Dunham of Montverde, FL and Lora (Dan) Schmitz of Mansfield, four grandchildren, Megan & Lauren Dunham and Ethan and Elizabeth Schmitz, sister-in-law, Dottie Dunham of Delaware, niece, Melissa Ashley and family of Powell, and nephew, Brad Dunham of Norton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Curtis Dunham. Those who wish may make contributions to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation2?df_id=18806&18806.donation=form1 Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.
Published in the News Journal on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now