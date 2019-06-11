|
|
Douglas Lynn Dunham
Clermont - Douglas "Lynn" Dunham, 73, of Mansfield and formerly of Wooster, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in Leesburg, Florida. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on June 29 at Fryburg Cemetery with Pastor Doyle Peyton officiating. Local arrangements are being handled by Alexander Funeral Home of Millersburg. He was born June 20, 1945, in Wooster to Harland T. and Gladys E. (Summers) Dunham. He grew up in Fredericksburg and was a graduate of Wooster High School (class of '63) and The Ohio State University with a degree in business administration. He was an avid fan of Cleveland, Ohio State & College of Wooster sports teams - especially the Cleveland Indians, a collector of sports cards and memorabilia, and he enjoyed refinishing antique furniture. He was a long time employee of the Ohio Brass Company. Surviving are children, Doug (Amy) Dunham of Montverde, FL and Lora (Dan) Schmitz of Mansfield, four grandchildren, Megan & Lauren Dunham and Ethan and Elizabeth Schmitz, sister-in-law, Dottie Dunham of Delaware, niece, Melissa Ashley and family of Powell, and nephew, Brad Dunham of Norton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Curtis Dunham. Those who wish may make contributions to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation2?df_id=18806&18806.donation=form1 Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.
Published in the News Journal on June 11, 2019