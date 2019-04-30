Services
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Douglas Owens, 76, of Mansfield, died Saturday morning, April 27, 2019. Born on February 1, 1943 in Morehead KY, he was the son of the late Buddy and Alene (nee Dye) Owens. Doug moved to Mansfield when he was 12 years old and lived the rest of his life in the Mansfield area.

Doug worked for Empire Detroit Steel of Mansfield for 22 years before retiring with disabilities. He was was a member of Shiloh Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 544, the Royal Arch Masons 178 in Shelby, was a 32 degree Mason of Vally of Canton, Canton, and the Shriner Aladdin Temple in Columbus. Doug was also a member of Hillside Memorial 1st Church of God in Mansfield.

Survivors include his former wife and care giver, Kay Owens; children Jeffrey Smith, of Washington State, and Maribeth Darden, of SC; stepsons Mitchell Paramore and Tedd Westfall; grandchildren James, Joshua, Ryan, Aryn, Austin, and Shane; 1 great grandchild; siblings Donald Owens, Vivian Caudill, Patty Joe Owens, Elaine Cheesebrough, Mark Owens, Gene Owens and Sherry Owens. Doug was preceded in death by his brothers Rev. Billy Ray Owens, Robert Lee Owens, David Owens, Frankie Owens, and Margie Burgy.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until the time of services beginning at 11 a.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 490 West Main Street Greenwich, Burial will follow at Adario Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
