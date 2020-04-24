|
Douglas Redd
Mansfield - Douglas J. REDD, 63, passed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.
Mr. Redd was born on Thursday, November 22, 1956 to James and Ruth (Morton) Redd in Baltimore, Maryland and had lived in Mansfield the past 32 years. Douglas was a self-employed caterer whose passion was cooking and a free-lance artist. He was a member of the Oasis Of Love Church.
Douglas is survived by his wife: Mary (Davis) Redd; 3 children: Shavvone Redd, Detroit, Michigan, DeSheena Redd and Douglas Redd, Baltimore; 2 stepchildren: Rhonda (Kevin) McCray, Columbus, and Darius (DeMarlo) Davis, Dayton; father: James Redd, Baltimore; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; 6 siblings: Duke Allen, Dottie Graham, Elaine Redd, James (Yolanda) Redd, Jerome Redd, and Christine Redd, Lebanon, Pennsylvania; host of nieces and nephews including his favorite niece and her family Yolanda (Willis) Jefferson and their daughter Avis, Baltimore.
Douglas was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Redd.
Private funeral services will be held for the family Friday with his Pastor Raymond Cochran, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020