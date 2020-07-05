Douglas Scott Cyrus
Perrysville - Douglas Scott Cyrus, 46, of Perrysville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Mansfield on August 12, 1973, to C. Douglas and Karen (Dunlap) Cyrus.
Douglas was a big teddy bear with a soft, gentle and loving heart. Putting others above himself, he was humble and did everything he could to help others. Douglas was not only smart and kind, but held a great example of a father figure. He loved his country and was a true "American Boy" as he was very patriotic. He loved his parents farm and was known to be a good cook. Being a jack of all trades, Douglas was devoted to his work and enjoyed pipe lining. The one thing he loved most was being surrounded by his family, cherishing every memory made and moments spent with them.
Douglas leaves behind his living relatives, parents, C. Douglas and Karen Cyrus; sister, Candie (Ledian) Toska; niece and nephew, Chelsie Barile and Jacob Barile; great-nephew, Elijah Barile; and three special friends whom he was a father figure to, Aiden Winters, Austin Winters and Skylar Winters. He also loved his large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mont and Edith Cyrus; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Dunlap.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
