|
|
Douglas W. Gerber Jr.
Loudonville - Douglas W. Gerber Jr., 67, of Loudonville and formerly of Elyria passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was born November 9, 1952 in Elyria and was an Elyria resident until moving to Loudonville in 2006. Doug was the owner of Gerber's Landscaping in Elyria . He was a very accomplished musician, a graduate of The Ohio State University, a member of the Elyria Sports Hall of Fame and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his wife, Deborah (nee-Scott); sons, Douglas (Katie) Gerber and Jacob (Lauren) Gerber; step-daughter, Laura Ritz (Chris Glasener); step-sons, Jody (Julia) Ritz and Brian (Rachel) Workman; 11 grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Michael, "Mick" ) Burrer. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy. The family will receive friends 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday February 25, 2020 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Services 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at State Rt. 57), Elyria. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Veteran Animal Companion Services at Vcascharity.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020