|
|
Doyle F. DeLong
BUTLER - Doyle F. DeLong, 85, of Butler passed away Saturday morning, November 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Jay and Leora (Yarger) DeLong, Doyle was born in Butler on November 18, 1934 and graduated from Butler High School in 1952.
Doyle served in the Army during the Korean War as a Military Policeman. He was honorably discharged in 1959.
That same year, on November 6, 1959 Doyle married Nancy Harry, the two celebrated 60 years of marriage. For nearly 60 years, Doyle was a member of Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church.
First and foremost, Doyle was a lifelong farmer. After working 22 years for Shafer Valve Co. in Mansfield, he retired in December of 1996. Doyle also worked for 20 years as a Shop Foreman for Hi-Lo Trailer Company in Butler.
Doyle and Nancy founded the Silver King Tractor Club. He enjoyed restoring Silver King Tractors. Doyle was a sports fan, especially when it came to cheering for his grandchildren. He was kind and selfless, always helping others first. Doyle will be remembered for his gentle, loving personality.
He is survived by his wife Nancy DeLong of Butler; three daughters, Rhonda DeLong of Butler, Karla Winand of Butler, and Linda (Greg) Tedrow of Bellville; seven grandchildren Ryan (Keerstan) Brown, Taylor (Aaron) Hill, Ridge, Bailey, and Tanner Winand, and Shelby and Brady Tedrow; two great grandchildren Nova and Emma; sisters Marilyn (Dick) Kochheiser, Annabelle (John) Huddle, and Alberta (Alan) Little; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Bart Winand.
The DeLong family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 3-7:30pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11am. The Rev. Carl Cunfer will officiate. Burial with military honors performed by the Bellville American Legion Post #535 will follow in Bunkerhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church may be made through the funeral home.
To view Doyle's tribute video or to share condolences with his family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019