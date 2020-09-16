Drew KingLexington - Drew King went places no one else was willing to go. He didn't judge…. instead, he helped. Caring for others came natural to Drew. He fed the hungry and helped the needy. Drew did the things no one else was willing to do. He passed away unexpectedly, at home, Monday, September 14, 2020. He was 35.Drew was born in Mansfield on October 23, 1984. As a child he was active in soccer and baseball. Drew was a 2003 Lexington graduate. He also completed the masonry program at Pioneer Career and Technical Center, where he graduated at the top of his class and best in the state. Drew was so talented. He graduated from Ivy Tech earning his degree in their HVA Program. He was skilled in masonry, welding, and more recently in his career working as an HVAC technician for Milliron Recycling. Whether it was mowing, landscaping, or his work as a technician, Drew was meticulous and detailed always giving 150%. He couldn't help but take pride in any job well done.Drew was the guy who would help anyone at anytime, family friend or even stranger no questions asked.He was that uncle…. the fun, energetic, loveable uncle, embracing his title as "Favorite Uncle". His nieces and nephews were always so excited to see Uncle Drew.Drew served in the Army National Guard and was deployed to assist in the hurricane Katrina relief efforts. In 2009 Drew was baptized, accepting Christ as his personal savior.He is survived by his mother Debra (Dave) Cunningham, brothers Maurice King, III (Lisa King), Dustin (Katie) King, and Daryl Cunningham; a favorite uncle to 19 nieces and nephews; numerous aunts and uncles; birth father Maurice King, II; half brother and half sister Justin and Jamie King; grandparents Kathy Johnson and Paul Cunningham.He was preceded in death by his grandparents Wanda Cunningham and Maurice King, Sr. and Josephine King.His family will receive friends Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 am-11 am where funeral services will begin at 11 am. Pastor Darin Stambaugh will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at the funeral home to assist Drew's family with cremation expenses. Please make checks payable to, Snyder Funeral Homes.Online condolences may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com