Duane Carl Smith
Mnasfield - Duane "Dooie" Carl Smith, 89, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Duane was born in Norwalk, Ohio to Willis and Laura (Smith) Smith on March 25, 1930.
Duane moved to New London in 1942, and graduated from New London High School in 1948. He served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army from 1951-1955 serving in the Korean war. A jack of all trades led Duane to many different jobs during his lifetime. He was a wood worker by trade, owned a lumberyard, was employed at Gardner Wood Products selling kitchen cabinets, and started at Shelby Novelty in 1979, retiring from there in 2001. After retirement, he worked at Home Depot from 2001 until 2017. A family man, Duane found great enjoyment spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Duane had a love for the outdoors and spent his free time golfing and gardening. Duane was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz where he served as a trustee for many years and was active in the Liederkranz Dance group. He was a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the Amvets Post 26. He was a member of the New London Lodge Free and Accepted Masons.
Duane leaves behind his wife of whom he married on February 21, 1980, Brigitte Smith; his sons, Carl Smith of Findlay and Alan (Janet) Smith of Wellington; his step-sons, Terrence Nehrkorn of Shelby and Frank (Paula) Nehrkorn of Mansfield; his grandchildren, Jason Smith of Findlay, Derek (Tarah) Smith of Galena, Heather (Donnie Dudleson) Kanouse of Crestline, Heidi (Rodney Burley) Nehrkorn of North Fairfield, Ashley (Luke) Banks of Shiloh, Jillian and Tessa Nehrkorn of Mansfield, Brandy (Brent) Meyer of Wellington, Brook (Steve) White of New London, Roni (Jason) Jacobs of North Ridgeville, Audrey (Josh) Nichols of Wellington, James (Jess) Goble of Wellington, and Emily (Cody) Kirsch of Fostoria; and his great-grandchildren, Lane and Kalin Smith, Ford and Beckham Smith, Tyler and Kyleigh Kanouse, Charles and Emily King, Corey and Leah Banks, Jayden Boyd, Jensen and Elyse Kirsch, Gavin, Gage and Jaylin Meyer, Owen, Ashley, Corrin, Miles and Lincoln White, Riley and Regan Sayre, Reece Jones, Rowan and Ryder Jacobs, Kayleigh and Kaitlyn Diller, Grayson and Scarlett Nichols, and Alex, Bryce and Iris Goble. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Smith.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. An additional hour of calling will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 am. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Tom Heil officiating. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will perform military honors following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice or the Amvets Post 26.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019