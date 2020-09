Duane Davis

Duane DavisMansfield - Duane Eugene DAVIS, 74, passed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.Mr. Davis was born on Friday, April 12, 1946 to the late Nobie Fredric Davis and Nettie Mary (Johnson) Davis in Mansfield and was a life resident. Duane was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1964. He retired in 2001 as a Corrections Captain Officer from MANCI after 20 years of service. After retirement Duane stayed busy giving back to the community as a driver for Meals On Wheels, Apple Lane, and Simply EZ. He enjoyed the Trimble Road McDonald's Morning "Solving the World's Problem" Group, and was a member of Mansfield RoadRunners Motorcycle Club. Duane was a member of the First Baptist Want to Do Ministries Church where he served as Deacon.Duane is survived by his wife of 42 years: Elaine Rawls Davis; 4 daughters: Onnie Maria Davis, Angela Davis, Antoinette (Onray) Smoot, and Ebony Davis, Mansfield; stepson: Jesse Rawls, Columbus: 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.In addition to his parents Duane was also preceded in death by 2 grandsons: Kenneth Duane and N'Keijo Davis.Friends may call at the chapel of Williams Funeral Services on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. till 10:00. At the end of the visitation a private service for the family only will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. with his Pastor Jeffrey Jones officiating.Facial masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed.Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com