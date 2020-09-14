Duane Davis
Mansfield - Duane Eugene DAVIS, 74, passed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.
Mr. Davis was born on Friday, April 12, 1946 to the late Nobie Fredric Davis and Nettie Mary (Johnson) Davis in Mansfield and was a life resident. Duane was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1964. He retired in 2001 as a Corrections Captain Officer from MANCI after 20 years of service. After retirement Duane stayed busy giving back to the community as a driver for Meals On Wheels, Apple Lane, and Simply EZ. He enjoyed the Trimble Road McDonald's Morning "Solving the World's Problem" Group, and was a member of Mansfield RoadRunners Motorcycle Club. Duane was a member of the First Baptist Want to Do Ministries Church where he served as Deacon.
Duane is survived by his wife of 42 years: Elaine Rawls Davis; 4 daughters: Onnie Maria Davis, Angela Davis, Antoinette (Onray) Smoot, and Ebony Davis, Mansfield; stepson: Jesse Rawls, Columbus: 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents Duane was also preceded in death by 2 grandsons: Kenneth Duane and N'Keijo Davis.
Friends may call at the chapel of Williams Funeral Services on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. till 10:00. At the end of the visitation a private service for the family only will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. with his Pastor Jeffrey Jones officiating.
Facial masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
