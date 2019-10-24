|
|
Duane E. Eagle
Ashland - Duane E. Eagle, 84, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in his home.
He was born on March 20, 1935 in Ashland. Duane is the son of the late Ray and Florence (nee Marsh) Eagle.
He's resided in Ashland all his life. Duane is a 1954 graduate of Ashland High School. Following his graduation, he proudly served in the United States Army serving in Germany.
He married the former Judy Hildebrand on September 17, 1961. Duane was employed at the Ohio Department of Transportation in the maintenance office for 32 years and retired in 1988.
Throughout his life, Duane played softball for the Myers Pump Team and coached little league and pony league youth baseball. He always enjoyed helping with the Ashland Junior Golf Program at Brookside. Duane was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Ashland Elks, the Ashland Rifle & Pistol Club and the Good Friends Pinochle Club.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mrs. Judy Eagle of Ashland; one daughter, Wendy (Tim) Shreffler of Ashland; two sons, Scott (Lori) Eagle and Mark (Susan) Eagle both of Ashland; six grandchildren, Hannah (Rob) Roll, Nick Shreffler, Natalie Shreffler, Jacob (Samantha) Eagle, Megan Eagle, and Cassie Stokes; one sister, Beverly Toberen of Ashland; two brothers, Doug (Katie) Eagle of Ashland and David (Linda) Eagle of Columbia, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Anne Eagle of Galion and Pat Hildebrand of Ashland; one brother-in-law, Gary (Cheryl) Hildebrand; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by one infant sister, Sharon Eagle; one brother, Lonnie Eagle; and two brothers-in-law, Jorj Hildebrand and Alan (Chris) Hildebrand.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805 with Reverend Eric Riesen and Reverend Kevin McClain officiating. The Ashland Veteran's Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the church. Interment will be in the Ashland County Memorial Park. Friends may call Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805 or to the Ashland Salvation Army, Ray and Joan Kroc Center, 527 East Liberty Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
For those who may not be able to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019