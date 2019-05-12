|
Dustin Allen Force
Mansfield - Dustin Allen Force, 28, passed away Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield of natural causes.
Dustin-a very intelligent man excelled at computer and game design. He was kind hearted loved being with friends, loved music and movies and was talented at writing poetry.
Dustin is survived by his mother, Darletta "Darcy" Cassini of Lakeville, Ohio; father, Roy Warren Force III of Mansfield, Ohio; sister, Brandy (Branden) Goon of Mansfield, Ohio; fiancée, Kelly Hines of Mansfield, Ohio; grandmothers, Gloria J. Lively of Mansfield, Ohio and Katheryn C. Force of Lexington, Ohio; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Florida. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Sherman L. Lively Sr. of Mansfield, Ohio and Roy Warren Force Jr. of Lexington, Ohio.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 12, 2019