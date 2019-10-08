|
|
Dwight Adkison
Mansfield - Dwight Stewart ADKISON, 75, passed this life on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in his home after an extended illness.
Mr. Adkison was born on Thursday, May 4, 1944 in Mansfield and was a life resident. Dwight was a member of the 1963 graduating class of Mansfield Senior High School. He was an Army veteran serving until his mother became ill and as an only child he was honorably discharged to return home to care for her. Sometime after returning home Dwight became employed with the Empire Detroit Steel Mill working up to Foreman then as a stocker remaining there for 30 years retiring in 1994. Dwight was a member of the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, and enjoyed watching old westerns and classic movies.
Dwight is survived by 3 grandchildren: Sheniqua Adkison and Caitlyn Carper, Mansfield, and Michael Adkison, Jr., Hillsdale; former wife: Carolyn Adkison with whom he remained friends, Mansfield; 4 god grandchildren: Ayonna, Cierra, Jaheim Osborne, Mansfield, and Kelee Carper, Mansfield; 4 best friends: Tom and Walter Beauford, Lenell Shelby, Sr., and Jackie Robinson, Mansfield.
Dwight was preceded in death by his children Doris and Michael, Sr., mother and step-father Katie and Andrew Irving, and grandmother Evelyn Hayes.
Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with his Pastor Clinton Herans officiating and Elder Link Briggs, Sr. delivering the eulogy. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends at Carolyn's home, 327 Harmon Ave. from 4-6 PM daily till day of the funeral service.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019